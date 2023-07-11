Dozens of cars broken into overnight in Clifton, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police area investigating a string of car break-ins in Clifton.

More than 20 cars were allegedly broken into on Howell Avenue last night, leaving dozens of frustrated owners to deal with the financial fallout.

“I think I just thought it was just an inconvenient thing that I was going to have to deal with,” Anna Macintosh said. “Like first thing Monday morning you know, car broken into.”

Macintosh, a UC student, was among numerous car owners on Howell Avenue who spent Monday afternoon sweeping shattered glass and vacuuming their cars.

She says she noticed it heading to work early Monday.

“I just kind of left, and came back, and now I’m dealing with it,” she said. “I’m just going to put a trash bag over it, and duct tape it, and move on, and deal with it later.”

She says she didn’t notice anything stolen from her car, but others weren’t so lucky. Personal items like fanny packs and charging cables are now missing.

“I feel like it’s a very safe neighborhood during the day, but at night it seems to change quite a bit,” Macintosh said. “I’d just want to understand why they’re doing it, and what they’re looking for, and what they think they’re going to get out of it.”

Macintosh will have to spend hundreds on the repairs.

“I’m hoping that insurance will help me out. It’s a financial time commitment you know, just inconvenient,” she said.

