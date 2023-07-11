Former NKY fire chief, county treasurer accused of stealing more than $100K in office

MT. OLIVET, Ky. (WXIX) - The former Robertson County fire chief and treasurer are accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the county fire department, according to Kentucky State Police.

Larry Burden, 58, and his wife, Angela Burden, 57, face charges including abuse of the public trust and theft by unlawful taking.

A Robertson County grand jury returned an indictment on the charges on Monday.

The Burdens allegedly stole the fire department funds for personal gain.

Larry Burden served as fire chief for more than 15 years until 2018, when current fire chief, Jamie Fulton, took over. His current listed position is Robertson County road supervisor and solid waste coordinator.

Angela was the Robertson County Treasurer for a decade prior to her termination in February 2023, Fulton told FOX19.

Fulton says the alleged thefts happened while Larry was serving as chief and his wife was serving as treasurer.

Fulton declined to describe the details of the allegations but characterized them as “really upsetting.”

“They made everybody in the fire department believe they were really good and thought a lot of the department and didn’t want anything bad to happen to it, and then all of this comes out,” Fulton said Tuesday evening. “We realized they weren’t as faithful to the fire department as we were led to believe.”

KSP troopers took the Burdens into custody on Monday.

They are currently at the Bourbon County Detention Center (because Robertson County does not have a jail) on $114,000 cash bonds.

KSP Post 6 detectives are continuing to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.