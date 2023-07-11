Contests
Hot and humid weather ushers in storms later this week

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been another dry day with warm weather. However, the high remains below normal as of 2pm. The dewpoint is in the low 60s which gives way to a comfortable afternoon. We will see dry weather for the remainder of the day. Tonight will be mild with a low of 66.

Wednesday will be warmer as the high reaches 90 degrees. You may notice a small increase in humidity. There is a chance for a spotty storm in the late evening hours.

Storms become more likely Thursday with an increase in humidity. The high will be in the mid 80s. A similar pattern continues into the weekend with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s. Monday is our only dry day as of now with partly cloudy skies and a high of 83. Storm chances return Tuesday.

