Man shot on Findlay Street, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was shot in the West End Tuesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Findlay Street where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, Cunningham explained.

Police say the victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but did not say what the extent of his injuries are.

It is unknown if there is a suspect at this time.

Police have not released any additional information.

