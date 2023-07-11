Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man shot on Findlay Street, police say

A man was shot in the 400 block of Findlay Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati...
A man was shot in the 400 block of Findlay Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was shot in the West End Tuesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Findlay Street where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, Cunningham explained.

Police say the victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but did not say what the extent of his injuries are.

It is unknown if there is a suspect at this time.

Police have not released any additional information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drone helped find skeletal remains on a small island on the Great Miami River, police say
Man identified after human remains found Sunday in Warren County
The 58-year-old died while at UC Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's...
Motorcyclist dies as a result of Indiana crash in June, sheriff says
A drone helped find skeletal remains on a small island on the Great Miami River, police say
Human remains found in Warren County
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Melissa Norris, 50, is facing charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence...
Woman indicted for murder in Hillsboro
Cincinnati police say they took a report that Rouse Andrews left Williamsburg Apartments in the...
Cincinnati police looking for missing man
BLINK 2022 brought in over 2 million people. Credit: Rhine Media "Radiant Rose."
New details released about BLINK 2024
The two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.
Bengals Ring of Honor game scheduled for Monday Night Football