Man shot in Westwood, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot Monday night in Westwood.

The 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach at the Aston Village apartment complex on Arlene Drive, police say.

Officers responded around 10:12 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the parking lot in or near his car during a robbery attempt.

The man is at the University of Medical Center in unknown condition, though police suspect the wounds are not life threatening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.