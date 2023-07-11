Contests
Man shot in Westwood, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot Monday night in Westwood.

The 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach at the Aston Village apartment complex on Arlene Drive, police say.

Officers responded around 10:12 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the parking lot in or near his car during a robbery attempt.

The man is at the University of Medical Center in unknown condition, though police suspect the wounds are not life threatening.

