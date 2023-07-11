Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

‘Mooove over!’ Cow caught strutting down East Cleveland to Cleveland streets

‘Mooove over!’ Cow spotted strutting down East Cleveland to Cleveland streets
‘Mooove over!’ Cow spotted strutting down East Cleveland to Cleveland streets(Cleveland Police, @capt.fake on Instagram)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What did the cow say to the cars on the street? “Mooove over!”

That joke is a bit too real for East Siders who spotted the cow strutting down Superior Road around 7 p.m. on July 10...

Instagram’s @capt.fake caught the cow in camera and said, “yep, cow running down Superior hill... just another day in East Cleveland.”

The bull eventually made his way into Cleveland, where officers cornered them into a yard at East 123rd Street and Oakland Avenue at 9 p.m., Cleveland Police stated.

Even Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia was taken by surprise when she told 19 News of the situation.

“Alright. This will sound like someone has taken my phone and is just having a great time, BUT… officers are on scene at E 123rd St./Oakland Ave. WITH A LOOSE COW IN THE STREET,” she exclaimed.

The Cleveland Police Mounted Unit was sent to the backyard with a trailer to bring the cow to their barn, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said the cow has an ear tag that says his name is Punch.

Cleveland Police successfully got the cow into the trailer just before 10 p.m. and went to the barn where Punch will stay until the owner claims him, Ciaccia confirmed.

‘Mooove over!’ Cow spotted strutting down East Cleveland to Cleveland streets
‘Mooove over!’ Cow spotted strutting down East Cleveland to Cleveland streets(Cleveland Police)

If “Punch” is your cow, call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

‘Mooove over!’ Cow spotted strutting down East Cleveland to Cleveland streets
‘Mooove over!’ Cow spotted strutting down East Cleveland to Cleveland streets(Cleveland Police, @capt.fake on Instagram)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drone helped find skeletal remains on a small island on the Great Miami River, police say
Man identified after human remains found Sunday in Warren County
The 58-year-old died while at UC Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's...
Motorcyclist dies as a result of Indiana crash in June, sheriff says
A drone helped find skeletal remains on a small island on the Great Miami River, police say
Human remains found in Warren County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Haley Denton was driving northwest on Old State...
Coroner: 17, 19-year-old die in Clermont County crash
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Fifteen ways you can celebrate Independence Day in the Tri-State area.
LIST: July Fourth events happening across the Tri-State area
Juneteenth celebrates slaves in Galveston, Texas finally being freed nearly two years after the...
LIST: Juneteenth events in the Greater Cincinnati area
The Cincinnati Museum Center is hosting its adults-only night on Nov. 3, 2023.
Cincinnati Museum Center’s adults-only night to return this fall
Newport Italianfest returns for its 31st year starting Thursday, June 8.
Newport Italianfest expects to have 120k+ visitors this weekend
A vintage and secondhand clothing store, impossible colors LLC is set to officially open on...
The ‘future of fashion’: New buy-sell-trade clothing store opens up in Walnut Hills