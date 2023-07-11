New Hamilton street murals another ‘spark’ of city’s renaissance

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Murals are emerging across Hamilton in another sign of the ongoing revitalization of the city’s business districts ahead of the opening of Spooky Nook, a $150 million mixed-use proposal and two new boutique downtown hotels.

FOX19′s Jason Maxwell has the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.