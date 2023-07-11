New details released about BLINK 2024

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s nationally-recognized art and light show, BLINK, will return in 2024 with a few new features.

Officials announced Tuesday morning that the four-day-long event will be from Thursday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

BLINK coordinators say that the illuminating biennial occasion will light up Cincinnati Music Hall, a 140-year-old building that sits next to Washington Park, with projection mapping for the very first time.

In addition, local property owners will also be allowed to have a say in the making of BLINK and help out where they can, according to BLINK Co-Founder Andrew Salzbrun.

“Year-in and year-out as we’re planning BLINK, we always have property owners reach out and say, ‘Hey, we’d love to help make this happen and we’d love to be a part of this,’” Salzbrun said. “For the first time, we’re actually doing - as of today - a call to property owners.”

If owners have a wall for a mural or a parking lot that could be great for a live performance, BLINK coordinators encourage them to reach out on blinkcincinnati.com.

“BLINK is yet another example of the power that we have together when we invest as a community in great arts and culture,” President and CEO of Artswave Alecia Kintner said. “All of the artists that you are going to find in BLINK 2024 are from around the world and from, here, at home [and they] exemplify the great foundation and environment we have in Cincinnati.”

In 2022, the massive art and light festival featured 71 artists and brought in over 2 million people, breaking BLINK’s attendance record. It also made a fiscal impact of $126 million on the community.

To see last year’s impact report, visit BLINK’s website.

More details about artist registration will come out at a later date.

