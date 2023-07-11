Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Norwood ice cream shop to serve free scoops on July 13

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is offering free scoops July 13.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is offering free scoops July 13.(Gray News)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio-based ice cream shop is inviting the community to attend its official grand opening Thursday and the party favors are the cherry on top of it all.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, located inside the newly renovated Factory 52 in Norwood, is offering free scoops from 7 to 11 p.m. on July 13.

Customers can try specialty flavors like Brown Butter Almond Brittle, Brambleberry Crisp or even Middlewest Whiskey and Pecans. View all of the flavors on their website.

In addition, Jeni’s is giving out free “swag bags” to the first 50 people in line.

Jeni’s is located at 2755 Park Ave.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drone helped find skeletal remains on a small island on the Great Miami River, police say
Man identified after human remains found Sunday in Warren County
The 58-year-old died while at UC Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's...
Motorcyclist dies as a result of Indiana crash in June, sheriff says
A drone helped find skeletal remains on a small island on the Great Miami River, police say
Human remains found in Warren County
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Haley Denton was driving northwest on Old State...
Coroner: 17, 19-year-old die in Clermont County crash

Latest News

From July 10 to July 16, burger lovers can enjoy a gourmet discounted burger starting at just...
Cincinnati Burger Week is back with 90 restaurants participating
As Ms. Wilma is recognized for her 50 years of service at the Skyline Chili in Covington, an...
Skyline says Covington location will stay open
Gold Star and Tom + Chee join forces to open a dual concept restaurant in Anderson Township.
Cincinnati chili parlor, craft grilled cheese eatery open joint restaurant
Thanks to the Donut Lassies, we can all get free and discounted donuts today (while supplies...
It’s National Donut Day! Here’s a list of local deals you donut want to miss