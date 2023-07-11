Norwood ice cream shop to serve free scoops on July 13

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio-based ice cream shop is inviting the community to attend its official grand opening Thursday and the party favors are the cherry on top of it all.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, located inside the newly renovated Factory 52 in Norwood, is offering free scoops from 7 to 11 p.m. on July 13.

Customers can try specialty flavors like Brown Butter Almond Brittle, Brambleberry Crisp or even Middlewest Whiskey and Pecans. View all of the flavors on their website.

In addition, Jeni’s is giving out free “swag bags” to the first 50 people in line.

Jeni’s is located at 2755 Park Ave.

