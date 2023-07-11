Pleasant Afternoon, Rain Tomorrow Evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today’s afternoon high sits on the warmer side of the average for this time of year, with lower humidity values as well. Partly cloudy skies are going to be around the Tri-State as well with an overnight low in the lower 60s.

Wednesday sees a similar high temperature, but an increase in humidity in the afternoon hours, with a cold front expected to pass through in the evening hours into early Thursday morning. Gathering clouds through the afternoon, with shower chances increasing into the evening hours. Showers will stick around through Thursday with the higher humidity levels increasing the chance for a pop-up thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Moving into the weekend, we see shower chances continuing with those pop-up afternoon storms as well on Friday and Saturday. There is no defined line of storms, and none of these showers are going to be a wash out. Temperatures also stick in the mid 80s, with higher humidity levels than the beginning of the week.

The end of the weekend sees similar conditions, though temperatures are going to rise slightly. Pop-up storms are still prevalent Sunday afternoon, with Monday seeing a smaller chance for showers and a similar pattern of summer weather in the Ohio River Valley returning next week.

