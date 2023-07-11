Upcycle event helps Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati received a donation this week but it wasn’t money.

Merrill Lynch is renovating their offices and rather than throw away their old furniture, they donated it to the Boys and Girls Club. This donation helps free up more money for the club to use to help the youth in our community.

“We are looking at this furniture as a blessing so that we don’t have to go out and spend that money,” explains BGCGC VP of Operations Jeffrey Jordan, “And we can use that money to better our organization.”

Jordan says the Boys and Girls Club offers a variety of programs to 2,400 members each year.

They help the youth through three core programs called Graduate, Fit for Life and Ready to Serve.

There are seven Boys and Girls Clubs in the Tri-State serving kids after school hours at no cost to them. That’s why donations like this are so important to help those programs succeed.

The donated furniture will be dispersed between several of the offices used by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati.

Jordan says if they would have purchased the furniture themselves it would have cost $15,000-$20,000 and now they can use that money toward other services they offer in the community.

“We are in the process of trying to renovate a lot of our buildings,” explains Jordan, “We are in the process of building a new workforce development center, renovating our Kenton County building which is in Covington and building a brand new building in Roll Hill. So we are taking a lot of that money and making sure that we have those resources there for more space for our kids.”

