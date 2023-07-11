Woman indicted for murder in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has been indicted for murder four months after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex.

Melissa Norris, 50, is facing charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old John Norris, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

On March 11, officers were called to an apartment on Treewood Drive.

Police said officers at the scene found John with a fatal gunshot wound.

At the time of the shooting, police said they had a person of interest in custody as a result of unrelated charges, but they did not identify that person.

Four months after John’s death, Melissa was indicted by the Highland County grand jury.

