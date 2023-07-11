Contests
Woman indicted for murder in Hillsboro

Melissa Norris, 50, is facing charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old John Norris, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has been indicted for murder four months after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex.

Melissa Norris, 50, is facing charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old John Norris, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

On March 11, officers were called to an apartment on Treewood Drive.

Police said officers at the scene found John with a fatal gunshot wound.

At the time of the shooting, police said they had a person of interest in custody as a result of unrelated charges, but they did not identify that person.

Four months after John’s death, Melissa was indicted by the Highland County grand jury.

Melissa Norris, 50, is facing charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old John Norris, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.(Highland County Sheriff's Office)

