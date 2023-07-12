Authorities identify man killed in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after driving off the road in Tate Township just south of Bethel Wednesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 4:28 p.m. on OH-133 near Pitzer Road.

Daniel Finney, 38, of Georgetown, was heading southwest on OH-133 when he drove off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned, OSP says.

Finney was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

OSP’s Batavia Post is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.