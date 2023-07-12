Contests
Authorities identify man killed in Clermont County crash

A deadly crash has OH-133 closed in Clermont County.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after driving off the road in Tate Township just south of Bethel Wednesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 4:28 p.m. on OH-133 near Pitzer Road.

Daniel Finney, 38, of Georgetown, was heading southwest on OH-133 when he drove off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned, OSP says.

Finney was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

OSP’s Batavia Post is investigating.

