3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Greyhound bus crash involving multiple semi-trucks left three dead and 14 injured Wednesday morning near Highland, Illinois.

Illinois State Police told News 4 the Greyhound bus hit three semi-trucks that were parked in the off-ramp on a rest stop on westbound I-70 just before 2 a.m. Officials told News 4 the Greyhound bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.

A semi-truck driver told News 4 he was jolted awake when his truck was hit on the rear driver’s side. He said he woke up “in the air” and thought it was a dream. After realizing what happened, he helped get people out of the bus before responders arrived on the scene.

Four people from the bus were transported to the hospital via helicopter and 10 more were rushed to the local hospitals by ambulance. Authorities stated that no one in the semi-trucks was injured.

Greyhound bus officials released a statement saying, “We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

Westbound traffic is still backed up for miles and the highway is still closed. It is not known when the lanes will reopen to traffic.

As News 4 learns more information, this story will be updated.

