6-year-old with leukemia surprised with chance to meet Ja’Marr Chase

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 6-year-old boy with leukemia got the surprise of a lifetime when his wish to do the griddy with Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase came true.

Brix, a young boy from Georgetown, Texas, wanted to meet Chase and join him in doing his signature touchdown dance.

As part of Make-A-Wish and ESPN’s “My Wish” series, to his surprise, Brix’s dream was granted.

The 6-year-old boy with leukemia and his family flew to Cincinnati in June to meet Chase, and yes, do the griddy alongside the Bengals star wide receiver.

Brix’s story on his surprise meet with Chase will air in ESPN’s ‘My Wish’ series on July 17 during the 6 p.m. hour.

“The ‘My Wish’ series gives ESPN viewers an inside look at the power wishes have to transform the lives of wish kids, their families and everyone involved,” said Stephanie McCormick, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana. “It’s always a privilege to work with the best-in-class storytellers at ESPN to share these inspiring and uplifting stories with their audience.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.