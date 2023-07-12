Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says

FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man was killed in what appeared to be a freak accident at an industrial plant in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Edwin Hamilton was making a delivery to the plant when a piece of industrial metal fell on him when he was outside his vehicle, killing him.

His body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
9-year-old youth cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
The body was found in the Great Miami River behind Waterworks Parks, according to the Fairfield...
Man who drowned in Great Miami River identified
A man was shot in the 400 block of Findlay Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati...
West End shooting victim dies at hospital

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows James...
Dentist accused of poisoning wife searched online for ways to get away with murder, police say
Christopher Harness is facing 27 federal charges including sexual exploitation of children and...
Butler County man facing nearly 30 federal charges in child porn case
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois
The three brothers were killed on June 15 outside their home by their father, 32-year-old Chad...
Anderson restaurant hosts fundraiser for 3 slain Doerman brothers