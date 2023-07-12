Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

9-year-old youth cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting

The 9-year-old’s death has left friends, family and an entire community in mourning.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Jordan Vilines and Mike Schell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is dead in a drive-by shooting in Silverton, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton.

This is the third fatal drive-by shooting in Hamilton County in less than a week.

Da’Myiah also is the third female killed in such a manner.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Plainfield Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kyla Woods.

Da’Myiah was shot once inside the home. She was transported to a hospital, where she died shortly after, Woods said.

A look at the home in the daylight shows at least 15 bullet holes through the side of the house, the windows and window frame.

Several of the shots visibly went through the front door.

Da’Myiah’s death devastated friends, family and left an entire community mourning.

She was a cheerleader for the West Side Panthers youth football team.

The team posted a message on Facebook asking everyone to keep Da’Myiah’s parents, grandparents and cheer sister in their thoughts and prayers.

Village officials in Silverton released a statement calling what happened a “horrific incident.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into her death.

No arrests were made Tuesday and no suspect information was released.

Two women died in the past week in drive-by shootings in the county:

CORRECTION: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices both originally announced early Tuesday that Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton was 8 years old. The coroner’s office said Tuesday afternoon she was really 9.

Relative of Cincinnati anti-violence activist killed in Downtown shooting
Pregnant woman dies after she’s shot through window of Winton Hills home: family

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
A man was shot in the 400 block of Findlay Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati...
West End shooting victim dies at hospital
The body was found in the Great Miami River behind Waterworks Parks, according to the Fairfield...
Man who drowned in Great Miami River identified
The two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.
Bengals Ring of Honor game scheduled for Monday Night Football

Latest News

Cincinnati police are on scene investigating after a male was found dead on a Walnut Hills...
Body found in Cincinnati street, death investigation underway
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Employee accused of stealing thousands from first-time Deer Park store owner
Employee accused of stealing thousands from first-time Deer Park store owner
Missing Cincinnati man found dead; no foul play suspected
Missing Cincinnati man found dead; no foul play suspected