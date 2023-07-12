9-year-old youth cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is dead in a drive-by shooting in Silverton, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton.

This is the third fatal drive-by shooting in Hamilton County in less than a week.

Da’Myiah also is the third female killed in such a manner.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Plainfield Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kyla Woods.

Da’Myiah was shot once inside the home. She was transported to a hospital, where she died shortly after, Woods said.

A look at the home in the daylight shows at least 15 bullet holes through the side of the house, the windows and window frame.

Several of the shots visibly went through the front door.

Da’Myiah’s death devastated friends, family and left an entire community mourning.

She was a cheerleader for the West Side Panthers youth football team.

The team posted a message on Facebook asking everyone to keep Da’Myiah’s parents, grandparents and cheer sister in their thoughts and prayers.

Village officials in Silverton released a statement calling what happened a “horrific incident.”

We are shocked, angry and extremely saddened by this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of young Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton as they grieve and try to make sense of this unthinkable tragedy. On behalf of the Silverton community, we extend our wholehearted support during this unimaginably difficult time. Silverton is a small, close-knit community and this type of violence is uncharacteristic and unacceptable.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into her death.

No arrests were made Tuesday and no suspect information was released.

Two women died in the past week in drive-by shootings in the county:

CORRECTION: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices both originally announced early Tuesday that Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton was 8 years old. The coroner’s office said Tuesday afternoon she was really 9.

