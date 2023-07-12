Anderson restaurant hosts fundraiser for 3 slain Doerman brothers

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The showing of community support continues for the family of three young Clermont County boys allegedly murdered by their father last month.

Kitchen 1883 in Anderson Township is offering a percentage of sales to the loved ones of the three Doerman boys. It’s a special version of the eatery’s so-called Restaurant Days, which it hosts every few weeks, according to Carla Kapostasy, general manager.

“Our normal donation is 15 percent,” Kapostasy said. “We decided to bump it up to 20 percent.

That’s 20 percent of all sales both in-house and to-go that will benefit the family.

[Judge denies full gag order for father charged with murdering his 3 sons]

Nearly all the customers at the restaurant Wednesday afternoon knew exactly why they were there.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said customer Donna Schwarberg. “I couldn’t conceive that anybody could be that horrible. There’s not a word for it.”

The Doerman boys were said to be really interested in sports.

“We were with those kids, sometimes twice a week for games, and we saw them every week, and we just couldn’t believe it,” said customer Susan Allen.

Schwarberg says she came into the restaurant specifically for the fundraiser.

“We actually went to their funerals,” she said. “It was heartbreaking.”

Other customers changed their lunch plans on short notice.

“We were having a meeting to begin with,” said customer John Stump. “We were going somewhere else, but we decided to change to here.”

An online fundraiser for the boys has already raised more than $277,000. Kitchen 1883 hopes to add more than $1,000 to that.

