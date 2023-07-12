Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Body found in Cincinnati street, death investigation underway

Cincinnati police are on scene investigating after a male was found dead on a Walnut Hills...
Cincinnati police are on scene investigating after a male was found dead on a Walnut Hills street early Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating after a male was found dead on a Walnut Hills street early Wednesday.

Police tell FOX19 NOW officers responded to a report of a person down on Kemper Lane near Nassau Street at 3:41 a.m.

They said they found a male’s body on Kemper Lane, under the Eden Park Drive bridge.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and covered with a sheet.

There is an unoccupied car in the middle of Eden Park Drive, on the bridge above.

Police said they are checking to see if that’s linked to the male’s death.

FOX19 NOW remains on the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
9-year-old youth cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
A man was shot in the 400 block of Findlay Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati...
West End shooting victim dies at hospital
The body was found in the Great Miami River behind Waterworks Parks, according to the Fairfield...
Man who drowned in Great Miami River identified
The two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.
Bengals Ring of Honor game scheduled for Monday Night Football

Latest News

Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
9-year-old youth cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Employee accused of stealing thousands from first-time Deer Park store owner
Employee accused of stealing thousands from first-time Deer Park store owner
Missing Cincinnati man found dead; no foul play suspected
Missing Cincinnati man found dead; no foul play suspected