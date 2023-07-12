Body found in Cincinnati street, death investigation underway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating after a male was found dead on a Walnut Hills street early Wednesday.

Police tell FOX19 NOW officers responded to a report of a person down on Kemper Lane near Nassau Street at 3:41 a.m.

They said they found a male’s body on Kemper Lane, under the Eden Park Drive bridge.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and covered with a sheet.

There is an unoccupied car in the middle of Eden Park Drive, on the bridge above.

Police said they are checking to see if that’s linked to the male’s death.

