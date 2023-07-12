Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Butler County man facing nearly 30 federal charges in child porn case

Christopher Harness is facing 27 federal charges including sexual exploitation of children and...
Christopher Harness is facing 27 federal charges including sexual exploitation of children and possession of child porn, according to federal court records.(WXIX)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is facing nearly 30 federal charges following a child porn investigation.

Christopher Harness, 50, was found using a chat room in May 2023 to post sexual images of children, according to federal court records.

A homeland security special agent was the one who found Harness in the chat room, the documents explain.

That led to investigators getting a search warrant for Harness’ home, according to the records.

When investigators went there in June, they say Harness came outside with a phone in his hand.

That phone contained graphic images of children younger than 10, the court records explain.

Prosecutors say they also found evidence the 50-year-old forced a minor to take part in sexual acts so he could take graphic photos and videos of the minor.

Court records say it happened at least 25 times between July 2019 and June 2023.

Harness is set to appear in federal court next Tuesday on charges of sexual exploitation of children and possession of child porn.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
9-year-old youth cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
The body was found in the Great Miami River behind Waterworks Parks, according to the Fairfield...
Man who drowned in Great Miami River identified
A man was shot in the 400 block of Findlay Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati...
West End shooting victim dies at hospital

Latest News

3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois
The three brothers were killed on June 15 outside their home by their father, 32-year-old Chad...
Anderson restaurant hosts fundraiser for 3 slain Doerman brothers
Roshawn Bishop was sentenced Thursday.
Fourth defendant sentenced in deadly shooting at fake gender reveal party
Former Morgan Township Administrator/Fire Chief Jeff Galloway (file photo)
Investigation closes without charges after allegations about former Butler County official