Butler County United Way hosts 2023 backpack giveaway

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Just in time for the upcoming school year, Butler County United Way is teaming up with community organizations to host a backpack drive.

Now through July 28, Butler County United Way is collecting funds and donated backpacks filled with school supplies to distribute to 1000 Butler County students of all grade levels.

Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway Flyers (English/Spanish):

If you would like to support the backpack drive, you can drop off filled backpacks at Butler County United Way Tuesday - Thursday 9 p.m. by July 28.

You can also donate $17 to cover the cost of a filled backpack, and make checks payable to:

Butler County United Way

323 North Third Street

Hamilton, Ohio 45011

The backpack giveaway will be held on August 5 from 11- 12 p.m. at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Hamilton. Backpacks are given out first come first serve.

For more information and a suggested list of school supplies, visit bc-unitedway.org.

