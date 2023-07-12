Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing

Contests
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The late father of a young Tri-State girl left her a surprise present she wouldn’t open until after his death from ALS.

“It was a great moment knowing that one more time, even though he wasn’t here, he had managed to just make her day.”

FOX19′s Joe Danneman has the story.

