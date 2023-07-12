Cincinnati’s hospital among first in U.S. to add ‘angel suite’ for grieving parents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati has added a new resource for parents grieving the loss of a baby during or prior to delivery.

The so-called “angel suite” is one of just four in the nation, with another set to open soon at Bethesda North, according to TriHealth.

The room and its trappings exist so parents can spend more time with their deceased baby. A cuddle cot serves as a cooling unit, preserving the baby’s body and granting families the precious gift of bedside time they would not otherwise have.

“It looks just like a normal bassinet that you would have in a hospital,” said Good Sam OB Nurse Manager Halley Ziegler.

The cots are common in suites at TriHealth hospitals, all of them donated by families who previously suffered the loss of a pregnancy. But the angel suite has much more: rocking chairs, a changing table, couches, a refrigerator, a larger bed for parents to cuddle with their baby and even the necessary hospital equipment in disguised cabinetry.

The suite is also located away from the hospital’s labor and delivery unit.

“It takes them away from those areas of the hospital that trigger what’s going on for them,” said TriHealth Perinatal Bereavement Coordinator Melisse Herkins.

A family can stay in the suite for up to three days. It serves as a safe haven for those in mourning.

“For these parents, this is maybe a few days that they get to spend with their baby, and so we want to make sure that they get to make the most of that time,” Ziegler said.

Kristian Brady is among those parents. She was pregnant with twin boys, Aspen and Oakley, in 2018. Oakley didn’t make it.

“You’ve got to think, you’re literally saying hello and goodbye all within 24 hours,” she said of the delivery. “I miss him. I miss him so much.”

Brady says she wishes she had the cuddle cot and the angel suite to be able to get a little more time with Oakley. Now she’s reassured other mothers in her position won’t have to endure the same.

“Seeing moms push their little carts or their bassinets to go get some ice or something—you’re not having to see that and then lose it all over again,” she said.

Learn more about the TriHealth angel suites here.

