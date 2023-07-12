Clermont County crash turns deadly, authorities say
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BETHEL, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person is dead Wednesday following a crash in Clermont County.
It happened around 5 p.m. On OH-133 between Pitzer Road and Lakin Chapel Road, according the Bethel-Tate Fire Department.
No word on the cause of the crash or the number of victims.
The road is closed in the area.
