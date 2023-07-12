Coroner’s office identifies West End shooting victim

Video from earlier coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a West End shooting that happened Tuesday.

Brandon Miller, 41, was found shot inside a vehicle in the 400 block of Findlay Street shortly before 1 p.m., according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Miller was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police explained.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Call 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

