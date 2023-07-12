Contests
Coroner’s office identifies West End shooting victim

Officers were called to Findlay Street and found a man who had been shot.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Video from earlier coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a West End shooting that happened Tuesday.

Brandon Miller, 41, was found shot inside a vehicle in the 400 block of Findlay Street shortly before 1 p.m., according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Miller was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police explained.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Call 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

