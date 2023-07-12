Contests
Employee accused of stealing thousands from first-time Deer Park store owner

At least one of the thefts was caught on surveillance camera.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A man faces a felony charge after allegedly stealing at least $10,000 from a Deer Park retail store in an incident that was caught on camera.

Anthony Lillard, 38, is accused of stealing the cash from CBD Source in Deer Park while he was an employee there.

Surveillance camera footage shows a man, believed to be the 38-year-old, taking cash from the store’s cash register.

“He grabs a stack of hundreds there. He grabs a stack of twenties there. He puts a one back and grabs tens. It’s at least $700 there,” said store owner Nathanial Brodziak. “He was stealing from me and my family, and it just wasn’t right.”

Brodziak says people come to CBD Source for issues with sleep and pain.

He opened the store in 2019. It’s his first retail store. He expected growing pains and a learning curve, but he never anticipated an employee stealing from him.

“Our sales have been great, and I just didn’t notice the couple hundred here, the couple hundred there,” Brodziak said. “The last few times that he really stole, it was upwards of $2,000 here, a thousand here.”

Brodziak says when he began doing his taxes this year, he noticed he was missing out on revenue from the store, so he reached out to a friend of his who also owns retail stores.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Brodziak said of the suspect, “because he was such a nice guy.”

