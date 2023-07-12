First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, heavy rain, lightning possible Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day as damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning are possible for the Tri-State.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather Team says pop-up storms will form in the afternoon hours.

The specific time frame is 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with areas east of Cincinnati most likely to see any severe storms.

Areas east of Cincinnati are under a slight risk for severe storms on Thursday. (WXIX)

Looking ahead at possible storms at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. (WXIX)

