Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, heavy rain, lightning possible Thursday

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day as damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning are possible for the Tri-State.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather Team says pop-up storms will form in the afternoon hours.

The specific time frame is 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with areas east of Cincinnati most likely to see any severe storms.

Areas east of Cincinnati are under a slight risk for severe storms on Thursday.
Areas east of Cincinnati are under a slight risk for severe storms on Thursday.(WXIX)
Looking ahead at possible storms at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Looking ahead at possible storms at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.(WXIX)

Download the FOX19 First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast in your area by scanning the QR code below.

This is the new QR code to download the FOX19 weather app.
This is the new QR code to download the FOX19 weather app.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
9-year-old youth cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
The body was found in the Great Miami River behind Waterworks Parks, according to the Fairfield...
Man who drowned in Great Miami River identified
A man was shot in the 400 block of Findlay Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati...
West End shooting victim dies at hospital
The two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.
Bengals Ring of Honor game scheduled for Monday Night Football

Latest News

Former Morgan Township Administrator/Fire Chief Jeff Galloway (file photo)
Investigation closes into former Butler County official accused of double pay, no charges filed
P.G. Sittenfeld arrive for hearing about Sittenfeld's request for a new trial.
Sentencing date for former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld
Rhinegeist and Patagonia combined forces to create their very own beer, called the Kernza Lager.
Rhinegeist, Patagonia team up in an effort to restore the planet
Increasing clouds and humidity