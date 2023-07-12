Fourth defendant sentenced in deadly shooting at fake gender reveal party

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The final defendant in a deadly 2017 shooting at a fake gender reveal party was sentenced in Hamilton County Court Wednesday.

Roshawn Bishop, 32, took a plea deal, making him the fourth person who will serve time in the case.

Men convicted in deadly shooting at fake gender reveal party sentenced

Bishop pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and attempted murder related to a deadly shooting at a party on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township.

Prosecutors say that Bishop along with Vandell Slade, James Echols, and Michael Sanon - who have all previously been convicted and sentenced - shot up the party.

Autumn Garrett was killed and eight others were hurt, including Garrett’s cousin, Cheyanne Willis.

Willis hosted the party, which was set up as a gender reveal celebration for her unborn baby. She claimed she lost her baby during the shooting.

Police said she lied about being pregnant.

Prosecutors say Willis was the actual target because she was in a relationship with Bishop, who was married at the time.

“The one person I always felt would stay true to me... tried to have my life taken,” Willis testified.

Prosecutors said the sentencing was a delicate balance because Bishop testified in all the other cases.

Bishop initially faced up to 25 years in prison but was sentenced to 10 with credit for four and a half years served.

Sanon was sentenced to 11 years, while Slade was sentenced to 12 years and Echols received a life sentence with no chance for parole for 41 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.