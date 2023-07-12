Contests
Group steals cash box from fundraising baseball tournament in St. Bernard

Police are pleading for the public’s help finding the thieves, who could be teenagers.
Suspects in multiple thefts in St. Bernard.
Suspects in multiple thefts in St. Bernard.(St. Bernard Police Department/Provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - St. Bernard are looking for four suspects believed to be involved in multiple cases, including one where suspects stole thousands in the middle of the day from a local park.

Police aren’t sure of the ages of the suspects but believe they could be teenagers.

St. Bernard Det. Keith Ingram says the group stole a cash box at a baseball tournament on June 17 at Ross Park. He says it’s a well known tournament that people have to pay for, so the box was full.

“They charge admission for fans, parents, college scouts,” Ingram said. “And they also sell sodas and water at the entrance booth. These two young kids came up and asked for a water. They were talking to the attendant, and when the attendant turned his head, they grabbed the cash box and took off running.”

Officers say they were able to get a photo of the suspects from a nearby doorbell camera.

Ingram says they recovered the cash box nearby but that the suspects made off with $2,000.

Sometime later, according to the detective, the suspects were seen on Cleveland Avenue, where they tried unsuccessfully to steal a car.

“We are hoping that these kids have talked about it or had discussions with other people about it, or somebody will just recognize them from their gate, how they run, what they were wearing that day,” Ingram said.

If you recognize the suspects, you’re urged to contact St. Bernard Police Department at (513) 242-2727.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

