I-74 westbound near New Haven Road shut down

Traffic is stopped on I-74 westbound after a crash occurred Wednesday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 74 westbound at the New Haven Road exit is shut down due to a crash, Hamilton County Dispatch confirmed.

Traffic is being redirected to get off at Dry Fork Road.

No injuries have been confirmed yet.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

