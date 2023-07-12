I-74 westbound near New Haven Road shut down

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 74 westbound at the New Haven Road exit is shut down due to a crash, Hamilton County Dispatch confirmed.

Traffic is being redirected to get off at Dry Fork Road.

No injuries have been confirmed yet.

