I-74 westbound section closed due to fatal crash, firefighter says
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 74 westbound at the New Haven Road exit remains closed following a deadly crash.
FOX19 NOW’s Kendall Hyde is at the scene of the crash, where a Harrison Fire Department firefighter said someone died in the wreck.
Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.
Traffic is being redirected to get off at Dry Fork Road.
