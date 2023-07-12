I-74 westbound section closed due to fatal crash, firefighter says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 74 westbound at the New Haven Road exit remains closed following a deadly crash.

FOX19 NOW’s Kendall Hyde is at the scene of the crash, where a Harrison Fire Department firefighter said someone died in the wreck.

Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.

Traffic is being redirected to get off at Dry Fork Road.

I-74 East and West is closed at Dry Fork Road due to a crash. Use alternate routes, and check https://t.co/d4Hx8cagwu for updates. pic.twitter.com/Vjj8PmDosY — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) July 12, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.