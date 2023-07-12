Increasing Clouds and Humidity Levels

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some areas around the Tri-State will see highs just under 90 today, with gathering clouds and increased humidity through the afternoon. A line of showers and storms will come through late this evening and into earlier tomorrow morning.

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, with most of the concern being focused around the eastern part of the Tri-State, but all areas could see stronger storms. The main risks are damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning possible, and they will mainly be concentrated in the afternoon hours between noon-8pm. Humidity will also be increasing through the day, a trend we will see moving into the weekend.

Friday humidity levels stay high, with slight pop-up shower and storm chances in the afternoon. Temperatures bounce around the average for this time of year through the weekend. Saturday sees similar storm chances, with the return of typical mid-summer conditions for the Tri-State. Showers will not be a washout, just spotty in most areas.

The beginning of next week sees temperatures return to the mid 80s, under partly cloudy skies and mild humidity on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will return on Monday, with Tuesday seeing a similar forecast. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.