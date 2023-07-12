Interactive ‘game box’ attraction coming to Greater Cincinnati

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A national group gaming platform is opening a new location this summer in Northern Kentucky.

Immersive Gamebox is opening its first Tri-State venue in August at Newport on the Levee across from The Lawn next to Tom & Chee.

“Immersive Gamebox brings people together through shared play in a way that no other business does, and we can’t wait to make our debut in Kentucky,” said Steve McAloon, Immersive Gamebox Senior Vice President of Retail Operations, Americas.

Guests control interactive smart rooms (known as game boxes) by wearing 3-D motion tracking visors and can navigate digital adventures with up to six people.

In addition, each game box has projection mapping, surround sound, and touch screens for an immersive gaming experience.

According to Newport on the Levee’s Instagram page, players can choose from a library of games, including Angry Bird, Squid Games and Ghostbusters.

To book your adventure in advance, click here.

You can also visit Immersive Soapbox for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.