Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Interactive ‘game box’ attraction coming to Greater Cincinnati

Immersive Gamebox joins a growing list of new businesses joining the Levee this year.
Immersive Gamebox joins a growing list of new businesses joining the Levee this year.(Newport on the Levee)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A national group gaming platform is opening a new location this summer in Northern Kentucky.

Immersive Gamebox is opening its first Tri-State venue in August at Newport on the Levee across from The Lawn next to Tom & Chee.

“Immersive Gamebox brings people together through shared play in a way that no other business does, and we can’t wait to make our debut in Kentucky,” said Steve McAloon, Immersive Gamebox Senior Vice President of Retail Operations, Americas.

Guests control interactive smart rooms (known as game boxes) by wearing 3-D motion tracking visors and can navigate digital adventures with up to six people.

In addition, each game box has projection mapping, surround sound, and touch screens for an immersive gaming experience.

According to Newport on the Levee’s Instagram page, players can choose from a library of games, including Angry Bird, Squid Games and Ghostbusters.

To book your adventure in advance, click here.

You can also visit Immersive Soapbox for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
9-year-old youth cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
The body was found in the Great Miami River behind Waterworks Parks, according to the Fairfield...
Man who drowned in Great Miami River identified
A man was shot in the 400 block of Findlay Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati...
West End shooting victim dies at hospital
The two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.
Bengals Ring of Honor game scheduled for Monday Night Football

Latest News

BLINK 2022 brought in over 2 million people. Credit: Rhine Media "Radiant Rose."
BLINK 2024 schedule released
Post Malone makes his second stop for his "If Ya'll Weren't Here I'd Be Crying" Tour in...
PHOTOS: Over 20K fans see Post Malone perform at Riverbend Sunday
Post Malone makes his second stop for his "If Ya'll Weren't Here I'd Be Crying" Tour in...
Everything we saw at Post Malone's concert Sunday night at Riverbend
BLINK 2024 schedule released