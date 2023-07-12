Investigation closes into former Butler County official accused of double pay, no charges filed

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A nine-month-long investigation into allegations a former Butler County public official was double paid for a 2021 hurricane deployment has closed with prosecutors declining to file charges, state records show.

The State Auditor Office’s Special Investigations Unit launched a probe on Sept. 14, 2022, after resident Kevin Dye showed up at a Morgan Township trustee meeting and publicly accused then-Township Administrator/Fire Chief Jeff Galloway “stole” $5,809.76 in public money from the township paying his salary during his 2021 deployment after Hurricane Ida hit Louisianna as a Category 4 storm, according to the state’s “Case Closed Memo” and video from the township’s Sept. 12, 2022 meeting.

Galloway said during the meeting he took comp or vacation time and repeatedly has insisted ever since he did nothing wrong.

He quit late last year amid the investigation during a special township trustee meeting just before his contract with the township expired.

‘I know the State Auditor will clear me of any wrongdoing once its investigation is over,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

The auditor’s investigative unit determined that Galloway did indeed take comp time.

We requested comment Wednesday from his attorney and will update this story once we hear back.

FOX19 NOW checked last year into Dye’s claims about Galloway and requested multiple public records from the township.

Township Trustee Tom Brucker repeatedly told us last year that, while it was all still being reviewed, the township had no documentation of Galloway taking comp or vacation time.

Galloway’s lawyer disputed that last year, telling us trustees including Brucker approved a comp time arrangement for Galloway in a 2016 executive session.

He also submitted monthly records of his comp time “for years to the trustees and the fiscal officer,” said his attorney, Elizabeth Tuck.

“The comp time he earns in addition to his salary was approved years ago by the then-prosecutor and no one has had a problem with it until now,” she said last year. “There was no subterfuge, no hiding anything. He passed those records on to the Auditor’s office and the private investigator.”

The auditor’s unit outlined their findings in a “Case Closed Memo.”

It says Galloway received his salary from the township while deployed and received a salary from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA), according to the township trustees and fiscal officers.

State auditors determined Galloway was paid $33,330.25 for four deployments between 2016 and 2021, according to their memo.

“While on deployment, Jeff Galloway also received salaried pay from the Township totaling $12,346.62. Regarding pay while deployed, the contract has a handwritten reference to Resolution 63- 2016, however, this resolution does not reference pay for the Fire Chief,” the memo states.

The auditor’s investigative unit interviewed Galloway who “stated he used comp time while deployed to ‘avoid double dipping’ and stated the Trustees were aware of his comp time accrual and use despite his contract stating he was not eligible for comp time in his position,” the report continues.

“Jeff Galloway referenced two conversations he had with Trustees regarding comp time and stated he provided monthly calendars showing his comp time accrual and use to Trustees.”

The auditor’s investigators examined the calendars and determined Galloway did report using comp time for deployments made in January 2016, August/September 2019, and September 2021.

No comp time was reported for a deployment made in September 2018; however, no additional payment was received from the Township for this deployment.

Investigators interviewed all three township trustees “and each confirmed Jeff Galloway provides them with monthly calendars (showing hours worked and comp time accrued), but each stated they do not save the calendars or pay attention to the hours reported in them because they do not require submission of calendars by Jeff Galloway.”

Dye, who could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday, met behind closed doors with trustees at the township meeting Monday and then they all came out and Dye read some of the findings of the auditor’s office, according to a video recording of the meeting.

Last year, he gave township officials copies of their own records as he made the accusations.

One of those documents included Galloway’s deployment invoice signed by Galloway’s wife, Penny Galloway, who was a captain at the time at the Morgan Township Fire Department.

The invoice for Jeff Galloway’s deployment went to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact for $22,309, according to a copy of the invoice provided to FOX19 NOW by the township.

Trustees have met behind closed doors in an executive session with Dye before, on the night of the September 2022 meeting, after he announced them during the public portion of the meeting.

Trustees consulted the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office and then hired an outside attorney to investigate at a rate of $175 an hour.

They left Galloway on the job last fall amid the investigation.

His contract paying him $93,000 annually was set to expire or be renewed on Dec. 20, 2022.

The second week of December, as the outside attorney was wrapping up her investigation and expected to release her report about it by year’s end, the township scheduled a special Saturday morning meeting “to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public official or employee.”

Galloway and his lawyer were in the audience as the meeting began on Dec. 10.

“Brucker stated that the Board has been notified of Mr. Galloway’s possible intention to tender his resignation,” the meeting minutes state.

Then, trustees unanimously passed a resolution accepting his resignation and adjourned.

Brucker said afterward that since Galloway quit, the outside attorney’s work was being suspended and no report would be generated.

The auditor’s “Case Closed Memo” does not address his wife signing his deployment invoice.

Brucker told us last year he was not happy at all to see Galloway’s wife’s signature on her husband’s invoice. That should have been signed by the township’s fiscal clerk, he said. He told us he could not explain why she signed it.

All other invoices related to other deployments of Galloway were signed by the fiscal clerk, Brucker told us last year.

Penny Galloway quit the fire department shortly after her husband.

Galloway’s lawyer told us in December: “Penny submitted the invoice as part of her regular job responsibilities. She coordinates all of the deployment fire expenses and time to submit for each deployment. It’s a very complicated process the fiscal officer does not know how to do. The implication that Penny Galloway is at fault in any regard is outrageous. Notably, it seems that not a single person has reached out to the EMA to find out if anything was done irregularly.”

The auditor’s investigation also looked into whether Jeff Galloway was inappropriately involved in his wife’s promotional exam for captain.

In February of this year, the new Morgan Township fire chief, Jeff Griffith, contacted the auditor’s unit and told them he gained access to Jeff Galloway’s township email account.

Griffith “discovered emails that appear to show Jeff Galloway had email communications showing he provided input and knew the makeup of two promotional tests his wife, Penny Galloway, took part in,” the auditor’s memo reads.

“Penny Galloway was employed by the Township Fire Department as a Captain and was offered and/or received promotions based on the results of the test,” it states. The “investigation determined Jeff Galloway appeared to discuss the contents of, and/or had input in, the promotional exams his wife took part in with test proctor Vicki Shepherd (Shepherd was a friend of the Galloway’s and Jeff Galloway hired Shepherd to administer the promotional exams but did not disclose his friendship to the Township).

“The Township, however, did not retain a copy of either promotional test so SIU was unable to verify if any of the contents of the tests discussed in the emails were used by Shepherd when creating the test contents. There were no email communications between Jeff Galloway and Penny Galloway or Shepherd and Penny Galloway regarding the contents of the exam, so (the auditor’s investigative unit) was unable to determine if Jeff Galloway communicated any information regarding the tests to his wife.”

The auditor’s unit “consulted with the Butler County Prosecutor on both matters above and prosecution of both were declined.”

The memo ends with: “Based on the results of the investigation it is recommended that the preliminary audit and investigation be closed.”

We reached out to Morgan Township’s trustees for comment.

Brucker referred us to Trustee Jeff Kolb. When we asked why, he responded: “Jeff Kolb is the Chairman of the Board.”

Kolb said he was in a meeting but would call later Wednesday.

Before Galloway became the fire chief and top administrator in Morgan Township, which has about 5,500 residents, Galloway served several years as the director of Butler County Emergency Management Agency.

He also is the owner and founder of Titan Global Consulting and Emergency Training Solutions, according to its website. During his time with the township, his township-funded cell number was listed on the website as his point of contact.

“Beginning his career in South Florida in 1978, Chief Galloway has deployed across the Country to large-scale emergencies and disasters. Beginning with Hurricane Andrew he has been in the forefront of emergency response, recovery and preparedness in many roles, positions and responsibilities,” the website states.

Galloway’s attorney told us last year the phone number was Galloway’s longtime personal one before he started working for the township, which agreed to pay for it as he used it for both personal and township business.

Two months after leaving Morgan Township, Galloway was among Butler County’s 10-member EMA deployment team to the East Palestine train derailment at the request of East Palestine’s fire chief, county EMA records show.

Galloway was not paid and worked 14 hours all four days of the deployment, the records reveal.

He is among deployment team members who posed for a photo with Gov. Mike DeWine during the response that was posted on the personal Facebook page of another team member, according to a snapshot of the post that was provided to FOX19 NOW.

