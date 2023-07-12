Medical board permanently revokes former UC Health doctor’s license

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former University of Cincinnati Health doctor had his license revoked after the Ohio Medical Board decided to permanently revoke his license Wednesday afternoon.

Rudel Saunders is accused of performing unlicensed genital examinations on patients in his bedroom.

As a result of the allegations, the Board revoked Saunders’ training certificate and fined him $6,000 “on violations of the Board’s sexual misconduct rules and on acts constituting a felony,” Jessica Steward with the State Medical Board of Ohio said.

According to FOX19′s previous coverage, the Board says they found several instances in which Saunders invited five patients to his home where he failed to “employ proper disrobing and draping procedures,” performed ultrasounds on the their testicles and recorded the examinations without their consent or knowledge.

Saunders had his license suspended on Feb. 8 where he later filed an appeal.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office and law enforcement are still investigating Saunders, but as of now, no criminal charges have been reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.