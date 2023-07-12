Missing Cincinnati man found dead; no foul play suspected

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The search for a missing man came to a tragic end Tuesday evening as the Hamilton County Coroner and Cheviot police confirm a body found in a wooded area in South Fairmount is that of 68-year-old Glenn Gulley.

The family is devastated and left with more questions than answers.

“Nobody just naturally dies in the woods,” said Evelyn Manuel, Gulley’s niece. “It’s not right. Whatever it is, it’s not right, and we won’t sleep until we found out what happened.”

The lifelong Cincinnati resident was reported missing last weekend following his disappearance on July 7.

His body was found near the intersection of Provincial Court and Quebec Road.

Manuel says it was her family that made the discovery after organizing a search party that involved nearly two dozen family members and friends and stretched from Price Hill to Westwood. Thi s is really bad for us right now.”

“We stumbled upon a stench in the area and went up in the woods to investigate more and we found the body,” Manuel said. “We were determined to find my uncle... was just hoping it would be different circumstances.”

Cheviot police do not suspect foul play. They believe Gulley was visiting an ex-girlfriend at an apartment complex nearby. They also say Gulley didn’t have his heart medication with him and that it’s possible he may have had a heart attack.

