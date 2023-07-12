Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House

A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of...
A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The driver initially indicated they would stop, but then accelerated away, the statement said.

The driver sped through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk of the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue. One man who was struck by the car died at an area hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
9-year-old youth cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
The body was found in the Great Miami River behind Waterworks Parks, according to the Fairfield...
Man who drowned in Great Miami River identified
A man was shot in the 400 block of Findlay Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati...
West End shooting victim dies at hospital

Latest News

House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas
FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov....
Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Global Black Economic Forum as part of Essence Fest...
Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate
Albert “Bud” McDermott (right) enlisted in the Army after finding out about the attack on Pearl...
Tri-State man enlisted in Army after learning of attack on Pearl Harbor