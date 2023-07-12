Probe into sexual assault cases at US Coast Guard Academy kept secret, documents say

(CNN) - New questions are being raised about the secret investigation into sexual abuse, including rapes, at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

According to documents viewed by CNN, the assaults were treated as minor misconduct by Coast Guard command and were usually covered up.

The investigation, dubbed “Fouled Anchor” ran from 2014 to 2019 but only reviewed sexual assaults from 1990 to 2006.

Of the dozens of old cases examined, only one person was prosecuted, and the charge was dismissed when a court ruled the statute of limitations had run out.

Many of the alleged perpetrators graduated and went on to high-ranking positions in the Coast Guard or other branches of the military.

A source said the report was centrally controlled like how a classified report would be treated.

The Coast Guard only briefed Congress in recent weeks.

The controversy will likely be addressed Thursday, when a commandant is set to appear before a Senate committee.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.