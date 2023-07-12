Rhinegeist, Patagonia team up in an effort to restore the planet

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rhinegeist and Patagonia Provisions, a sustainable food and drink business, joined forces this summer to create their own organic lager that could make a positive impact on the environment.

As a company that is known for its environmental advocacy, Patagonia Provisions has selected 11 craft breweries nationwide to partner with them to make a lager-style beer using Regenerative Organic Certified Kernza, a wholegrain that is harvested from wheatgrass. Each beer has qualities that are “unique and exclusive” to the region’s geography that they are made in.

The lager the two businesses have made is called the Kernza Lager, a hoppy beer that has hints of “peach, citrus peel and crackery malt,” a spokesperson said.

How will this beer make a positive impact on the planet?

According to Patagonia, Kernza is grown using regenerative farming practices, which involve minimal soil tilling. Since the beer is made of Kernza and other organic ingredients, soil quality can improve and ecosystems can be restored due to less invasive agriculture.

In addition, participating breweries and Patagonia will donate 1% of Kernza Lager’s sales to an environmental local non-profit. For Rhinegeist, that money will go to the Ohio River Foundation.

“We feel privileged to be part of Patagonia’s Kernza Lager initiative,” Rhinegeist’s interim-CEO Adam Bankovich said. “Patagonia is a beacon for how organizations and individuals can band together to create more organic and environmentally friendly products, and the Kernza Lager project is one step in helping to deliver on that mission.”

Rhinegeist and Bang Brewery Company in St. Paul, Minnesota, were the only two breweries in the Midwest to be partners with Patagonia. Five of the eleven breweries are located on the West Coast.

“Patagonia is thrilled to partner with Rhinegeist, which has reinvigorated its community, launched a charitable giving platform and continues to innovate in craft brewing,” Patagonia Provision’s General Manager Paul Lightfoot said. “Craft beer drinkers want delicious high-quality beer made with clean ingredients that are better for the planet, and we look forward to bringing that beer to Patagonia customers with Rhinegeist in Ohio.”

The beer became available regionally on June 27.

