Road closed by police activity in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kemper Lane is shut down from Luray Drive to Columbia Parkway early Wednesday due to police activity.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen.

A male’s body was found on Kemper Lane, under the Eden Park Drive bridge, at 3:41 a.m.

An unoccupied car also was found on the bridge above.

Police said around 5 a.m. they believe the death is a suicide.

