Road closed by police activity in Walnut Hills
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kemper Lane is shut down from Luray Drive to Columbia Parkway early Wednesday due to police activity.
It’s not clear when the road will reopen.
A male’s body was found on Kemper Lane, under the Eden Park Drive bridge, at 3:41 a.m.
An unoccupied car also was found on the bridge above.
Police said around 5 a.m. they believe the death is a suicide.
