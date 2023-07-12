Contests
Road closed by police activity in Walnut Hills

Kemper Lane is shut down from Luray Drive to Columbia Parkway early Wednesday due to police...
Kemper Lane is shut down from Luray Drive to Columbia Parkway early Wednesday due to police activity.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kemper Lane is shut down from Luray Drive to Columbia Parkway early Wednesday due to police activity.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen.

A male’s body was found on Kemper Lane, under the Eden Park Drive bridge, at 3:41 a.m.

An unoccupied car also was found on the bridge above.

Police said around 5 a.m. they believe the death is a suicide.

