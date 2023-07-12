Sentencing date for former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld

Video from most recent coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld will appear in court on Oct. 10 for sentencing, according to Hamilton County court records.

Sittenfeld faces up to 10 years in jail for the bribery conviction and up to 20 years for the attempted extortion conviction, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said last summer when Sittenfeld was convicted.

Back in April of this year, a federal judge rejected Sittenfeld’s request to throw out his felony convictions of bribery and attempted extortion.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole also denied Sittenfeld’s motion for a new trial.

Sittenfeld failed to present “any persuasive arguments” supporting either motion, the judge wrote in his 26-page order.

The former politician previously rejected a plea deal that would have limited his punishment if found guilty to probation only to two years or less in prison, court records show.

Sittenfeld has insisted since the day he was indicted in November 2020 that all allegations were false.

But a jury found him guilty of the two public corruption charges in July 2022 following a two-and-a-half-week trial.

He was indicted on six total charges. The jury acquitted him on four of them: two counts of honest services wire fraud and one count each of bribery and extortion.

Sittenfeld was accused of promising to support, perform “official acts,” and “deliver the votes” to help the development of a property with sports betting at 435 Elm Street across from the Duke Energy Convention Center in Downtown Cincinnati in exchange for $40,000 in donations to his political action fund (PAC), federal court records show.

Sittenfeld’s indictment says he solicited the money in exchange for his support to develop the Elm Street property, which former Cincinnati Bengals player turned developer, Chinedum Ndukwe, envisioned as a hotel and office complex with apartments and a restaurant.

Sittenfeld’s attorneys have repeatedly said his indictment actually proved he did not commit a quid pro quo.

He has always been pro-development, his actions are all perfectly legal and this is typical business conducted by politicians, according to his defense.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.