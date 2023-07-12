Suspects in custody after 9-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are in custody in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 9-year-old girl late Monday.

Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton, 9, was inside a home on Plainfield Road when gunshots came through the house around 11:30 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

She was shot once inside the residence. Pickens-Barton was transported to a hospital, where she died shortly after, the sheriff’s office said.

As the sheriff’s office investigated, they went to a home where two suspects were found.

The suspects sped away in a vehicle and later crashed at the intersection of Galbraith and Daly on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. Another motorist was injured in the crash, but they are expected to be ok.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says are conducting ballistics testing on weapons they recovered.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday when the sheriff’s office says they plan to announce “more significant updates.”

Pickens-Barton’s death devastated friends, family and left an entire community mourning.

She was a cheerleader for the West Side Panthers youth football team.

The team posted a message on Facebook asking everyone to keep Pickens-Barton’s parents, grandparents and cheer sister in their thoughts and prayers.

Village officials in Silverton released a statement calling what happened a “horrific incident.”

We are shocked, angry and extremely saddened by this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of young Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton as they grieve and try to make sense of this unthinkable tragedy. On behalf of the Silverton community, we extend our wholehearted support during this unimaginably difficult time. Silverton is a small, close-knit community and this type of violence is uncharacteristic and unacceptable.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into her death.

No arrests were made Tuesday and no suspect information was released.

Two women died in the past week in drive-by shootings in the county:

CORRECTION: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices both originally announced early Tuesday that Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton was 8 years old. The coroner’s office said Tuesday afternoon she was really 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.