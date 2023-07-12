Contests
Suspects in custody after 9-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting

The 9-year-old’s death has left friends, family and an entire community in mourning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are in custody in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 9-year-old girl late Monday.

Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton, 9, was inside a home on Plainfield Road when gunshots came through the house around 11:30 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

She was shot once inside the residence. Pickens-Barton was transported to a hospital, where she died shortly after, the sheriff’s office said.

As the sheriff’s office investigated, they went to a home where two suspects were found.

The suspects sped away in a vehicle and later crashed at the intersection of Galbraith and Daly on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. Another motorist was injured in the crash, but they are expected to be ok.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says are conducting ballistics testing on weapons they recovered.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday when the sheriff’s office says they plan to announce “more significant updates.”

Pickens-Barton’s death devastated friends, family and left an entire community mourning.

She was a cheerleader for the West Side Panthers youth football team.

The team posted a message on Facebook asking everyone to keep Pickens-Barton’s parents, grandparents and cheer sister in their thoughts and prayers.

Village officials in Silverton released a statement calling what happened a “horrific incident.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into her death.

No arrests were made Tuesday and no suspect information was released.

Two women died in the past week in drive-by shootings in the county:

CORRECTION: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices both originally announced early Tuesday that Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton was 8 years old. The coroner’s office said Tuesday afternoon she was really 9.

Relative of Cincinnati anti-violence activist killed in Downtown shooting
Pregnant woman dies after she’s shot through window of Winton Hills home: family

