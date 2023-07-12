Tri-State man enlisted in Army after learning of attack on Pearl Harbor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Albert “Bud” McDermott enlisted in the Army after finding out about the attack on Pearl Harbor.

McDermott was stationed in the Pacific during his time in the military.

Nowadays, the 99-year-old can be found at the Meadowood Golf Course in Burlington.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.