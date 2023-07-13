Contests
2 dead in Wednesday’s crash on I-74, coroner says

Interstate 74 westbound at the New Haven Road is back open following a deadly crash.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash on Interstate 74 at the New Haven Road exit left two people dead, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Wilma Long, 82, and 83-year-old Robert Richard Long both died Wednesday, the coroner’s sheet says.

The video above shows FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage of the crash.

I-74 East and West were shut down for several hours, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported.

The highway reopened around 4:11 p.m., ODOT tweeted.

Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.

The Harrison Police Department says they plan on sending out more details Thursday.

