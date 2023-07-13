2 dead in Wednesday’s crash on I-74, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash on Interstate 74 at the New Haven Road exit left two people dead, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Wilma Long, 82, and 83-year-old Robert Richard Long both died Wednesday, the coroner’s sheet says.

The video above shows FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage of the crash.

I-74 East and West were shut down for several hours, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported.

The highway reopened around 4:11 p.m., ODOT tweeted.

Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.

The Harrison Police Department says they plan on sending out more details Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.