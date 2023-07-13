Cincinnati-area mother pushes for recall of pool toy that sent daughter to hospital

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 8-year-old girl was rushed to the emergency room at Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus room last week after getting hurt by a pool toy.

Leah Witty was in the pool last Friday playing with the same reusable water balloons that would put her in the hospital.

The reusable balloons comprise two silicone halves of a sphere that hold water and are sealed together by magnets no bigger than the tip of a marker.

“She got out, grabbed a towel from the deck box, wiped her face and immediately started screaming,” Kelley Whitty, Leah’s mother, recalled.

Kelley immediately took her daughter to the emergency room.

“They instantly triaged her,” she said. “They were baffled, like, ‘We can’t see anything up there.’ Like, ‘What is this?’”

Doctors would soon realize six small magnets had gone up Leah’s nose, two up one nostril, four up the other.

“They fell out in the deck box,” Kelley said. “They were on the towel. When she wiped her face, they could have already been in a group of two and four, and that’s how they ended up there.”

Kelley says the force of the magnets perforated Leah’s septum.

“I was kind of just stuck in the corner watching this,” Kelley said. “And, you know, you feel helpless, because she’s screaming, and you know, they’re laying across her and holding her down, and it was something I don’t think anybody should ever have to go through as a parent or a child.”

Leah has a follow-up scheduled with doctors. While they wait for that appointment, Kelley is warning other parents.

“I’m not saying don’t use these, but throw these away and wait for a better safer model to come out,” she said. “I hope that we can get these recalled and made safer for kids.”

The family says they’ve retained an attorney and are working on a product deficiency lawsuit with the hopes that the companies that make these will make them safer.

