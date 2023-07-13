Cram the Cruiser event helps St. Vincent de Paul stock its pantry

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The Elsmere Police Department is hosting its first-ever “Cram the Cruiser” event to collect food for St. Vincent de Paul in Northern Kentucky.

Police say the need is heavy in parts of Northern Kentucky and sometimes people have a tough choice between paying the bills or putting food on the table.

“Some of our residents are in need and what better way to give back to the community,” Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier told FOX19 NOW’s Ashley Smith. “People are out of work, utilities are going up prices of food are going up. It’s a need for our community and surrounding communities.”

St. Vincent de Paul is collecting nonperishables or shelf-stable foods to stock residents’ pantries, such as peanut butter, mac and cheese, cereal, canned meat and hygiene items.

“They really just need that extra help so they can feed their family and be able to pay for that utility bill,” store manager Becca Gerding said.

As of now, the St. Vincent de Paul pantry is on track to feeding 2.5 times the amount of people they helped last year.

“We are so excited to have the support of the police department,” Gerding said. “Not only is this great that they are cramming the cruiser and filling the pantry. But also we’ll be able to partner so that if their officers are out on cases and see a client that needs something they can refer them to us.”

Chief Maier says his officers see the need in the community firsthand, something that moves them to do something about the problem.

“Police officers here, they go out of their way and they’ll go to the market, they’ll buy kids ice cream, candy bars whatever they need,” he said. “It is heartbreaking when you go to a house where they are in need of food.”

The community can help cram the cruiser on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at 3921 Dixie Hwy.

Police are hoping to collect enough items to fill two cruisers.

