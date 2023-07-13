Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A duck made its way onto a roller coaster at Cedar Point and went for a wild ride.

The duck flew into the train of the Millennium Force while it was in operation earlier this week, a Cedar Point spokesperson confirmed. Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind a seat back. The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.

Once the ride came to a stop, the duck was safely removed from the train. The spokesperson says it appears a guest immediately went to take the duck while people were getting off the ride before the maintenance team made it there to assist. It’s unclear where the guest took the duck next.

A mystery, indeed,” the company spokesperson added.

Video courtesy: Aiden Kearns

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
Suspects in custody after 9-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
All lanes were reopened around 4:15 p.m.
I-74 westbound section reopened after fatal crash, firefighter says
Daniel Finney, 38, of Georgetown, was heading southwest on OH-133 when he drove off the right...
Authorities identify man killed in Clermont County crash
Former UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Medical board permanently revokes former UC Health doctor’s license

Latest News

Reds 2022 Opening Day at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Reds’ 2024 Opening Day opponent announced
Dirty Dough just opened up a cookie shop in Clermont County this week.
New Tri-State dessert business to host grand opening with free cookies
Duck on roller coaster
Duck hitches a ride on the Millennium Force roller coaster at Cedar Point