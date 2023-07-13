FIRST ALERT: Risk of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, all parts of the Tri-State are expected to see strong storms with damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning as the main risks associated with the system.

With a very muggy afternoon with dewpoints in the mid 70s, a strong risk will mainly be concentrated in the afternoon hours between 1pm- 9pm. Humidity will also be increasing through the day, a trend we will see moving into the weekend.

Friday humidity levels stay high, we will be mainly dry with patchy dense fog possible in the morning and a chance late Friday night. Look for a high of 89 degrees on Friday.

Temperatures bounce around the average for this time of year through the weekend. Saturday sees similar storm chances, with the return of typical mid-summer conditions for the Tri-State. Showers will not be a washout, just spotty in most areas.

The beginning of next week sees temperatures return to the mid 80s, under partly cloudy skies and mild humidity on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will return on Monday, with Tuesday seeing a similar forecast. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

