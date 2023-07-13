GRAPHIC: Prosecutors reveal disturbing details of shooting that killed Clermont County brothers

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A newly released court document in the case against Chad Doerman paints a vivid and disturbing picture of the shooting last month in which Doerman allegedly executed his three young sons.

The account in the bill of particulars, filed in Clermont County Court of Common Pleas last Friday, conforms to the narrative authorities have provided of the shooting so far. But it goes further and deeper, embellishing that narrative with a step-by-step description of the June 15 incident.

Due to the graphic nature of the documents, we have decided to provide only a brief summary. Those wishing to read the full account can do so in the bill of particulars embedded below.

The account says Doerman shot one son while he slept, another while he was trying to run away and the third and youngest while the boy lay on the ground after attempts by his mother (Doerman’s wife) and sister (Doerman’s step-daughter) to save him.

It also says Doerman had been contemplating killing his sons since October 2022 and that he told police in an interview “the thoughts of having to kill his sons [were] so heavy on him that he hadn’t slept for three or four days prior to murdering his three sons.”

A Clermont County grand jury returned an 21-count indictment against Doerman that included nine counts of aggravated murder on June 22. Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve has said he will seek the death penalty.

Doerman is held at the Clermont County Jail without bond.

WARNING: Many will find the following account graphic and disturbing.

