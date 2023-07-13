Husband, wife killed in crash coming home from flea market

Video from Wednesday’s crash coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A husband and wife were killed in a wreck Wednesday as they drove home from the Brookville flea market.

Robert Long, 83, and his wife, 82-year-old Wilma Long, left the flea market and around 12:45 p.m., they were involved in a crash on Interstate 74 near the New Haven Road exit.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says the husband and wife both died.

“In the evening, a good friend of theirs and mine called me to tell me they had been killed,” explains Harry Clark, a friend of the Longs. “Needless to say, it was shocking.”

Clark says he went to the Brookville flea market earlier in the day. He says those there told him the Longs were for a short time before leaving.

Unfortunately, they never made it home.

“I went to my favorite restaurant and got a bite, and I was sitting there with tears in my eyes,” recalls Clark. “I’m usually kind of jovially, and everybody’s so kind there, and they noticed something was wrong, and I kind of told them I lost two dear friends.”

Clark is a longtime collector and says he would always look forward to seeing the new items Robert and Wilma would be selling at the flea market.

He admits as he walks around his home, that he’s probably brought more items from them than he can imagine.

“They’re the kind of people that you would kind of seek out because they’re just such special people,” Clarks says of Robert and Wilma. “At the flea market or antique show, she would have some cupcakes or muffins to try and fatting you up.”

Clark says he’s been talking with their mutual friends all day and admits that reality is starting to settle in that he will never see his two dear friends again.

“I’m still not over it,” Clark says. “I think there’s a lot of people that are going to be struggling with this for a long time.”

The Harrison Police Department has not released the cause of Wednesday’s crash, but they did say at least one other person was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.